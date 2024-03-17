The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened during a reported burglary in progress in Frisco on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a scene near Legacy Drive and Lakehill Boulevard.

Frisco Police said when officers arrived, they found an armed suspect in the area, which led to the shooting.

The police department confirmed with NBC 5 that no officers were injured in the shooting. There is no word on the condition of the suspect.

Officials stated that the shooting was an isolated incident and that no threat to the public existed.

“As this is an active investigation, Frisco police officers and other personnel will remain in the area for an extended period of time,” authorities said.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the shooting. Residents are being told to avoid the area until the investigation is done.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.