Plano police have identified the suspected driver of the car that slammed into a child and drove away without stopping earlier this month.

The woman admitted her involvement in an interview with police, officials say. She expressed "deep regret" for not stopping and ensuring the child's safety, according to police.

The woman has not been named yet. Police say her identity will be withheld until a warrant is served.

On Dec. 10, doorbell camera footage shared by police captured the incident which happened in a residential corner on Wilson and Westridge Drives. The video shows a child walking across the street with a backpack on. A vehicle approaches making a left turn. The driver then makes impact as the child is heard screaming while flipping over the hood. Following the collision, the child gets up off the ground, still screaming, as the driver backs up and drives away.

NBC 5 spoke with neighbors following the incident, who expressed concern and said they are now on "alert."

Plano police say they are working with the Collin County District Attorney's Office to determine what charges will be filed.