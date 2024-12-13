Plano police are searching for the person who slammed their vehicle into a child and drove away without stopping. It happened around 8:15 Tuesday morning in a residential area at the corner of Wilson and Westridge Drive.

On home surveillance footage released by police, a child is seen walking across the street carrying a backpack. A vehicle approaches making a left turn. The driver then makes impact as the child is heard screaming while flipping over the hood. Following the collision, the child gets up off the ground, still screaming, as the driver backs up and drives away.

Neighbors tell us several families have children of all ages who play and walk along the street. The video of someone hitting a child is now circulating and has parents on alert.

John and Suzy Sypert live just yards away from where the child was hit. They’ve seen the video and they’re worried, not only for their two small children but for their neighbors' as well.

“It’s a little scary and sad that someone would just hit a child like that and drive off,” said John Sypert.

Suzy Sypert said her anxiety is elevated.

“Not only did it happen, because accidents happen, but that person just drove off, didn’t even roll their window down and say, ‘Hey are you okay?’ I mean that little girl was screaming,” she said.

In the remainder of the video shared by Plano police, the child is seen walking in the direction of a nearby elementary and middle school, still visibly shaken by what had just happened.

NBC 5 contacted Plano police Thursday evening. We were told they’d still not identified the driver in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plano Police tip line at 972-941-2148 or email policetips@plano.gov.