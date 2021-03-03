Suspect Accused of Trying to Run Over DPS Special Agent and Ramming Other Vehicles

The Texas Department of Public Safety said agents fired their weapons at a suspect who attempted to run over an agent and rammed two DPS Vehicles.

According to a statement from DPS, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents were trying to serve a felony warrant to someone in the 3900 block of US 80 in Mesquite.

DPS said at that time the suspect used their car to ram into two DPS vehicles and tried to run over a DPS CID agent.

"Agents used their service weapons in an attempt to stop the aggression," said DPS in a statement.

The suspect did get away and the car they were in was located in the 7600 block of Hunnicut Rd in Dallas.

The back window of the white four-door sedan was found on the side of the road and had apparent bullet holes in it.

DPS said no one was injured and Texas Rangers are currently investigating.

Authorities did not say who the suspect is, if anyone else was in the vehicle or what they're wanted for.