3 students charged in Northwest ISD middle school attack plan

Three students in total have been found responsible for a document district officials said they collaborated on that outlined a plan to attack a middle school and named 32 students and staffers as targets, according to a letter sent by Northwest ISD to families on Monday.

All three have been charged with a felony terroristic threat, according to the district.

There were other students involved in the investigation, but they were not found to have engaged in a terroristic threat, according to the district.

In a statement obtained by NBC 5, Northwest ISD said a parent alerted administrators at Truett Wilson Middle School on Wednesday, May 1, about a "concerning document" and that while looking into the report the district discovered a detailed plan to attack the campus.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Northwest ISD confirmed the online document also contained a "watch list" of 25 students and seven staffers at Wilson Middle School.

The district partnered with the Fort Worth Police Department in the investigation.