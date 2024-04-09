Statewide search for man accused of killing 24-year-old Irving man

A statewide search is on for a North Texas man accused of killing a 24-year-old.

The victim’s sister says a man they allowed to rent a room on their property gunned down her brother.

Police departments across Texas are on the lookout for Erik Natanael Amador Godoy.

The 30-year-old is wanted in the murder of Abel Alvarado on Sunday along the 200 block of Ouida Street in Irving. The victim’s sister says Godoy and a number of men went to Alvarado’s home.

“He was talking to the suspects and I heard a little bit of arguing around 10:27,” said the young woman who asked NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 not to identify her out of fear for her safety. “I turned around to see the truck and I see [my brother’s] body on the floor.”

Stunned and horrified she began to yell out for help after Godoy and others left the area.

Police arrived and administered CPR, but it was too late.

Godoy, she says, rented a room in the back of her brother’s property. The two began to argue over house rules.

She says Godoy invited relatives to stay and engaged in behavior Alvarado called out.

Disagreements reportedly led Godoy to move out.

“When they moved out, they scratched all my brother’s truck with a key and they crashed into it,” she said. “My brother didn’t like that and he started calling them saying, 'Hey, come and fix my truck. This isn’t fair. I didn’t do anything to y’all.,” she said.

Alvarado died just two days after celebrating his 24th birthday.

His family says he rallied his younger siblings after their mother passed away last summer.

“We’re devastated,” said his sister. “We just want justice to be done. This isn’t fair.”

Irving police say Godoy was last seen driving a dark gray Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate #SWD 0839. The car has several stickers, police say, including pink scratch marks over the headlights.

The car has a large sticker on the back windshield reading: #TodasMienten; translated to Spanish: All women/females lie.

Detectives believe Godoy may have fled to South Texas.

Irving police urge anyone with information to come forward and if anyone sees the alleged killer not to confront him.

Anyone with information that is not time-sensitive should contact Investigator Curtis at 972-721-3539 or ECurtis@cityoffirving.org.