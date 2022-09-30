Today's Deals at the State Fair: Discounts to Help You Save

When you head out to the State Fair, the cost can add up fast. We're going through deals and discounts on tickets, food and rides. You'll also find some insider ways to save when you head to Fair Park.

You'll find today's deals at the top of this page every day, followed by a round up of the full list of savings for every day of the fair.

TODAY'S DEALS

SPECIAL OPENING DAY OFFER

$10 admission with donation of two jars of peanut butter at the gate.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

FRIDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$5 off at the gate with coupon from participating McDonalds or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$7 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$7 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

FLETCHER'S FRIDAY FREEBIES

Fletchers is celebrating 80 years since the corny dog debuted at the fair with giveaways. On Fridays, the first 80 people in line at their stands get a free corny dog. If you miss out on that deal, don't worry, there are more ways to win corny dogs and more.

ADMISSION PRICES & DISCOUNTS

We rounded up all the ways to save on admission below, but regular-priced tickets to the fair Monday-Thursday cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors. On Friday, prices go up to $20 for adults and $15 for kids and seniors. Fairgoers pay $25 for adults and $18 for kids and seniors on weekends. Tickets are available online or at the gate. Keep in mind, discounts listed below cannot be combined.

SEASON PASSES

If you plan to head to the fair a few times, a digital season pass might be the ticket. $50 gets you inside the gates all 24 days.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$7 off at the gate with coupon from participating McDonalds or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$7 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$7 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

MONDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$5 off at the gate with coupon from participating McDonalds or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$7 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$7 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

TUESDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

Big Tex Insider Discount: $10 online tickets with special code if you sign up to be a Big Tex Insider.

$5 off at the gate with coupon from participating McDonalds or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$7 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$7 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

$5 tickets at the gate with donation of five canned food items.

$5 off at the gate with coupon from participating McDonalds or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$7 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$7 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

THURSDAY ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

Big Tex Insider Discount: $10 online tickets with special code if you sign up to be a Big Tex Insider.

Senior Day Discount: $5 dollar admission for fairgoers 60 and older.

$5 off at the gate with coupon from participating McDonalds or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$7 off for military families. (Must present valid military ID)

$7 off for first responders, discounts for up to 3 family members. (Must present valid badge or department-issued ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

FOOD, DRINK AND RIDE DEALS

Once you're inside, you'll need to trade your cash for coupons to fill up on fair food or have fun on the Midway. Coupons cost $1 and they never expire - so hold on to any extras for next year! Just like admission, the State Fair is offering deals inside the gate.

2 COUPON WATER

Look closely at the signs to find stands scattered throughout the fairgrounds selling water for 2 coupons.

SODA REFILL SAVINGS

A collectible Big Tex cup sold by concessionaires unlocks discounts on refills. If you have one from your last trip to the fair, bring it along to get the same discount.

THRILLING TUESDAYS

If you love the Midway, head out to Fair Park on Tuesdays. Most rides are offered at a discount.

THRIFTY THURSDAYS

Fair food lovers can stretch their coupons on Thursdays. Dozens of participating food vendors are offering discounted prices on more than 85 signature menu items. Check out the dishes, prices and locations here - you'll find everything from classics to past Big Tex Choice Awards winners on the list!

BRING YOUR OWN!

Fairgoers can bring their own snacks and drinks into the fair. Just be sure to leave glass, metal utensils and alcohol at home.

Find out ways to win a free corny dog and at the State Fair of Texas, plus learn how bourbon played a role in inventing the fair favorite 80 years ago.