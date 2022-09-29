Free Corny Dogs? How To Get Them at the State Fair of Texas

Bring your appetite when the gates open this year at the State Fair of Texas.

Fletcher's Corny Dogs will celebrate 80 years since they introduced the corny dog to crowds at Fair Park by cooking up something special for fans: a chance to score free corny dogs.

"Every Friday at the State Fair, we will be giving away 80 free corny dogs to the first 80 customers in line at all seven locations," said Amber Fletcher, co-owner of Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs.

WHAT IS THE 'GOLDEN STICK'

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Fairgoers who like to sleep in will still have a shot at a prize. Once you get your corny dog, take a close look at the stick. Fletcher's will give out 80 special sticks that say 80 years on them.

"It's called the 'Golden Stick,'" Fletcher told us, "If you find that stick in your corny dog, come to Fletcher's and you get a free bag of goodies and free corny dogs and some fun things.

Watch the video at the top of this article to learn about how bourbon might have played a role in inventing the golden-brown battered favorite fair food, how the recipe has changed over the years, and what the Fletcher family has to say about what goes on top of your corny dog.

Your guide to ticket discounts and deals on food and more at the 2022 State Fair of Texas in Dallas. The fair runs from September 30 to October 23.