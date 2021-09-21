State Fair of Texas Safety & Security To Be Highlighted Tuesday

Organizers for the State Fair of Texas on Tuesday are set to discuss safety precautions being taken ahead of the fair's Opening Day on Friday.

Safety and security is the topic of an 11 a.m. news conference from Fair Park. A livestream of the discussion will be in the video player at the top of this page.

This year marks the return to the fair's traditional format, compared to last year's drive-thru event that was held amid coronavirus restrictions.

Early on, fair organizers urged visitors to follow the relevant health guidelines in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Attendees are not required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the fair. Dallas County plans to administer the Pfizer vaccine for those who are receiving their first dose, and the Moderna vaccine for people who are receiving their second dose. Vaccines are available at Big Tex Circle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the 24-day length of the fair.

Dallas County is also offering an incentive of $20 in State Fair food and ride coupons to those who are eligible and receive their vaccine while at the fair.

Face coverings are required indoors and in crowded outdoor settings for everyone older than age 2 and medically able to wear one. Some independent vendor booths may also require masks.

Attendees are asked to bring their own masks to the Fair, but a supply will also be available at the gates for those who forget, Fair officials said.

Fair officials said attendees should also wear face coverings if they take DART or another form of mass transit to the Fair.

You can read more about the fair's COVID-19 safety precautions online.

The State Fair of Texas will run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17.