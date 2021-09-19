1 Dead, 5 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Deep Ellum: Police

One person is dead and five others are injured after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers heard shots fired while at patrolling the intersection of 100 North Malcolm X Boulevard and 2800 Main Street at approximately 12:42 a.m.

Police said officers saw a 18-year-old Lathaniel Pearson pointing a gun and ordered him to drop the weapon.

Pearson dropped the weapon and ran from officers, but he was caught and arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said.

According to police, at the same time, several other individuals were also firing weapons in the area where Pearson was at the time of the shooting.

One victim, identified as 18-year-old Kenneth Walker, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A second victim, a 19-year-old, was transported to n area hospital in critical condition.

Police said there were four other shooting victims, all females between the ages of 15 and 30, who sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

According to police, it is unclear at this time if any of the rounds fired by Pearson were responsible for Walker's death or injuries to the other victims.

Police said Pearson was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as evading arrest.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this investigation are still under investigation, police said.