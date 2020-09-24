Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru Starts Friday

The 2020 State Fair of Texas may be canceled, but fair foodies can still get their fix.

Starting Friday, Fair Park will open for a Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru.

“The fair is about bringing the community together, the fair is about unity, the fair is about all of us coming out here from all walks of life and having a great time together. It’s just going to look different this year,” said Karissa Condoianis – Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas.

Fairgoers can drive through the grounds and visit a handful of food vendors.

Fairgoers stay in their car for the experience until they get to Big Tex circle. Visitors have the option to get out of their cars to have their photo taken with masked Big Tex.

“Our thoughts on that were standing in solidarity with what everyone is going through this year,” said Condoianis. “All of us are wearing masks, so we thought it was only fair that Big Tex wore a mask too.”

Condoianis said vendors will take safety precautions – including wearing masks and gloves. They will serve prepackaged food on trays to limit contact.

Jim Conatser with State Fair Cotton Candy said he’s glad the State Fair of Texas is pressing on with the drive-thru experience.

“The State Fair has been my whole life. I’m 70 years old and I actually worked the first fair when I was 10,” said Conatser. “It’s just a part of me and I just never realized or ever anticipated that we would never have a State Fair.”

COVID-19 is hitting the State Fair of Texas hard. Conatser, for example, said he would normally operate 10 stands. This year, it’s one.

“If we have a good turnout, it’s probably 10% of a normal fair and I would be happy with that. Just to have something,” said Conatser.

Tickets for the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru are only available online. Fairgoers have to reserve a spot. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Ticket package prices include food. Each car can bring up to eight guests.

For tickets and information, click here.