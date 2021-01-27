State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas Brings Back Virtual Creative Arts Competitions

State fair festivities now spread past the border of Fair Park into homes across the state, with virtual creative arts competitions all year-round

NBC 5 News

A new tradition arises as the State Fair of Texas prepares for round two of the Virtual Creative Arts Contests. This year those who can create art from everyday items have the option of four new challenges, all available to do at home:

  • TX Theme Cookie Decorating (February)
  • Patriotic Celebration (June)
  • Big Tex Cake Decorating (September)
  • Holiday! (December)

Each contest requires creative decoration of items ranging from sweet treats to home decor.

Registering is as simple as taking a picture to send to friends or family. Participants can log on to the registration portal to submit their photo submissions.

The contests are open to all ages with specified age divisions provided. 

Online submissions for the first contest, TX Theme Cookie Decorating, are currently open until Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The winners will be announced Tuesday, March 2.

