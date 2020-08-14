State Fair of Texas Announces New Virtual Creative Arts Contests

The State Fair of Texas announced new virtual Creative Arts contests for its 2020 at-home fair.

The four virtual arts and crafts contests are:

Face Masks

Sidewalk Chalk Art

Nail Art

Themed, Decorated Mantel of Shelf

The fair also announced three virtual cooking contests that will award contestants based on their decorating and design skills.

The cooking contests are:

Cake Decorating

Cookie Decorating

Mini-Butter Sculpture

"This year has presented a variety of ways to get creative - both in the way we hold contests and the contest offerings themselves," said Kathy Bennett, director of creative arts and special events, through a press release. "Whether the participants have been competing in the creative arts contests for years or they are trying it out for the first time, these new contests offer an opportunity to express their creativity in so many ways."

The new contests are divided into three categories:

"Celebrating Texas Icons"-themed

Big Tex-themed

Texas-themed

All ages are able to participate, with specific age divisions for child, junior or adult offered in each category.

Participants can enter their photo submissions for these virtual contests on the registration portal.

Online submissions will open on Monday, Sept. 21 and run through Sunday, Oct. 4.

The winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 9.