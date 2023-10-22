Rangers fans ride roller coaster of emotions on final day of State Fair of Texas

The Texas Rangers have taken fans on an exhilarating ride through the 2023 MLB playoffs that will require two more wins in hostile territory to claim their third American League pennant in franchise history.

Texas must win Sunday evening in Houston to extend their season to a Game 7 on Monday night in the American League Championship Series against the Astros.

On Sunday, NBC 5 caught up with many Rangers fans enjoying the final day of the State Fair of Texas and sharing their anticipation ahead of Game 6 on Sunday evening.

Aaron Starks, wearing a red Rangers jersey, told us he's been a fan for decades and remains optimistic ahead of the opening pitch.

"They've worked so hard, come so far," Starks said. "I'm very excited and a little anxious. I just want them to win."

The Rangers opened the series with two wins in Houston before returning home to Arlington for the middle three games and watching the Astros win each of them.

In a series that featured no lead changes after one team scored, Game 5 at Globe Life Field provided dramatic moments throughout.

The Rangers became the first home team in the series to hold a lead at any point when Adolis Garcia lifted a sixth-inning fastball from Astros starter Justin Verlander into the left field stands for a three-run homer that put Texas ahead 4-2.

The Astros took the lead back with a dramatic three-run, ninth-inning homer by Jose Altuve that allowed Houston to hold on for a 5-4 win.

"And he hits the home run in the ninth inning, and I'm like 'no'," Starks said. "I had flashbacks of the World Series with the Cardinals.”

Still, in a season where it appeared the Rangers would win the American League West division, only to see their rival snatch it away on the final day, fans remained hopeful the team could continue to win at Minute Maid Park.

"I always go for the underdog," John Henry told NBC-5. "And they’re close, so let’s keep the faith.”