Who is betting what on the Lone Star Series between the Rangers, Astros?

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are squaring off in the ALCS beginning on Sunday. The winner of the best-of-seven series will represent the American League in the World Series. The Astros are the defending champs while it's the Rangers' first return to the conference championship since 2011.

While the teams have met hundreds of times in the regular season, it's the first postseason meeting for the two MLB teams from Texas. That's a special occurrence and is leading to a number of friendly wagers around the state. We've compiled a few of them below. If you're betting cash -- scroll further down.

MAYOR'S BET

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross challenged Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to a friendly bet where the loser must wear the opposing team's jersey to a city council meeting and share pictures. Turner accepted, though he also said on X he hoped to up the stakes a bit.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo have agreed to a friendly wager. The judges have agreed to a friendly wager where the losing judge will make a donation to the opposing team's charitable foundation and also sport the opposing team's cap for a day. The judges did not say how much they would be donating.

OTHER BETS

Harmony Schools, which has charter schools in Houston and North Texas, said two of their campuses are making a wager on the outcome of the ALCS. School leaders from Harmony Science Academy-Cypress in northwest Houston and Harmony Science Academy-Grand Prairie in southwest Dallas agreed if the Rangers win students from Cypress will dress in Rangers shirts or colors to record a video admitting defeat and wishing the Rangers the best of luck in the upcoming World Series. If Houston wins, students from Grand Prairie will do the same for the Astros, who are the current reigning World Series champions.

CASH BETS

If you're betting money, on Friday afternoon Yahoo Sports has the moneyline on Game 1 at -140 for the Astros and +115 for Texas. That means if you're betting the Astros will win you have to put up $140 to win $100. If you're betting on Texas, you put up $100 and you'll win $115 if the Rangers come out on top.