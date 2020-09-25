Opening Day of Revised State Fair Has Nearby Businesses Hoping for a Boost

The State Fair of Texas typically pumps in over $400 million into the DFW area.

Some businesses surrounding Fair Park are concerned this year’s modified event may not have a big impact on their bottom line.

“Today, it’s been a slow day,” said Kevin Sprague.

Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters has its own drive-thru curbside service available.

So far, Sprague’s business isn’t getting a boost from the opening day of the fair which would typically attract thousands of people passing by.

“You’d have the streets lined with people walking up and down both ways,” he said. “Lots of activity.”

Down the street at Pizza Lounge, its proximity to the Midway isn’t helping this year.

“This is a ghost town right now, absolute ghost town,” said owner David Habony. “Opening day has traditionally been a big day for everyone down here.”

One entrance to the fair located across the street is closed this year.

Traffic is instead being funneled in through Gate 11.

“It’s clearly not what it used to be. We’re still off by 80%,” said Habony.

He is grateful a PPP loan has seen Pizza Lounge through, so far.

“We’re going into the slowest time of the year right after the fair ends and so we’ll have to see what happens then,” he said.