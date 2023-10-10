African American Museum extends exhibit for State Fair visitors

'If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future' is the title of an exhibit from the Nando's Art Collection at the African American Museum of Art at Fair Park. It's been extended for fairgoers.

"We wanted to give more people an opportunity to actually experience it," African American Museum Curator of Education Robert Edison said. "You can see pictures, but this is an exhibit where you really have to come experience it."

The exhibit takes up two halls at the African American Museum. The art is from 1948 through 2020, both pre and post-apartheid South Africa.

"The symbolism is the diversity; the diversity of the artists, the diversity of various types of art," Edison said. "They're saying this is our future. We have to learn to live together as a people. This kind of exhibit showcases that."

Zabraya Morris and her mom, Zonyette Morris, took a break from the State Fair to see the exhibit.

"Especially with everything going on in the world today, to learn a little about where I came from, where my ancestors came from," Zabraya Morris said. "Cause you don't really know."

The artwork includes sculptures, oil paintings and mixed media.

"Oh snap," Zabraya Morris said looking at a large woven tapestry piece. "That's newspaper! For real! Look, you can see the words."

"Art is impacted by the world they live in," Edison said, pointing out that many of the artists did not come from wealth.

"Everybody comes from a different story," Morris said. "And to put that in, like, a painting or newspaper art is a different way of expressing what they've been through or what they've seen."

The exhibit runs through Oct. 22 and admission is free.