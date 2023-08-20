Start times for some high school football games will be delayed Friday because of excessive heat

As North Texas hits record-high temperatures this weekend, some North Texas high school football teams are planning for a hot first game of the season.

The forecast high temperature in Dallas next Friday is near 107 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Weather Experts.

The start times for multiple high school football games this week have been pushed back because of the excessive heat according to The Dallas Morning News.

GAMES DELAYED BECAUSE OF THE EXTREME HEAT

DATE GAME NEW START TIME Thursday, Aug. 24 Richardson vs. Frisco Centennial 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 Abilene Cooper vs. Keller 8:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 Denton Guyer vs. Rockwall-Heath 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 Woodrow Wilson vs. Irving MacArthur 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 FW Nolan vs. FW All Saints 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 North Crowley vs. Arlington Sam Houston 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 Keller Timber Creek vs. Arlington Lamar 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 Highland Park vs. Flower Mound Marcus 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 Rowlett vs. Plano East 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 El Paso Eastwood vs. Southlake Carroll 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 Parish Episcopal vs. Aledo 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 Duncanville vs. South Oak Cliff 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 Argyle vs. Melissa 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 Weatherford vs. Keller Central 8 p.m. Information collected by The Dallas Morning News

If your school is delaying the start of its football game and you want to be added to the list, email newstips@nbcdfw.com