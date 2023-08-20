DallasNews.com

Start times for some high school football games will be delayed Friday because of excessive heat

By SportsDay Staff

NBC 5 News

As North Texas hits record-high temperatures this weekend, some North Texas high school football teams are planning for a hot first game of the season.

The forecast high temperature in Dallas next Friday is near 107 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Weather Experts.

The start times for multiple high school football games this week have been pushed back because of the excessive heat according to The Dallas Morning News.

GAMES DELAYED BECAUSE OF THE EXTREME HEAT

DATEGAMENEW START TIME
Thursday, Aug. 24Richardson vs. Frisco Centennial7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24Abilene Cooper vs. Keller8:00 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25Denton Guyer vs. Rockwall-Heath7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25Woodrow Wilson vs. Irving MacArthur7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25FW Nolan vs. FW All Saints7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25North Crowley vs. Arlington Sam Houston7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25Keller Timber Creek vs. Arlington Lamar7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25Highland Park vs. Flower Mound Marcus7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25Rowlett vs. Plano East7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25El Paso Eastwood vs. Southlake Carroll8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25Parish Episcopal vs. Aledo8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25Duncanville vs. South Oak Cliff8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25Argyle vs. Melissa8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25Weatherford vs. Keller Central8 p.m.
Information collected by The Dallas Morning News

If your school is delaying the start of its football game and you want to be added to the list, email newstips@nbcdfw.com

