High school athletes turn to IV fluids to stay hydrated in Texas heat

Offering IV fluids has become a popular service at medical spas in DFW

By Katy Blakey

NBCDFW.com

After sweltering high school football practices, brothers Phoenix and Roman Derichsweiler focus on recovery.

“I drink 100 ounces of water, some Gatorade, some Pedialyte, but even then it didn’t feel like I was getting enough hydration,” said Dallas Jesuit Junior Phoenix Derichsweiler.

That’s why the brothers started receiving IV fluids at Love Glow Medical Spa in Dallas – soon to be renamed Ember Medical Spa.

The 30-minute treatment helps hydrate the body.

“Most of us think we drink enough – the eight glasses a day – but it’s not going to work in this kind of heat,” said Dr. LeAnn Haddock.

Dr. Haddock said more people are turning to IV fluids to cope with the Texas summer. Clients coming in for facials can add them to their services, and some athletes come in seeking just the fluids at a cost of $99.

Once something you might only receive in the hospital, medical spas and concierge practices now offer the service across DFW.

“People are seeing the benefit of it and it’s not just in a hospital,” Haddock said.

Dr. Haddock says IV fluids need to be administered by a licensed medical professional.

Those under 18 need their parent’s permission and you still need to drink water during the day.

“It doesn’t replace what they need to be hydrating during football season, pre, post and during workouts, but they will feel better,” Haddock said.

The brothers say it’s made a difference in their game.

“It flushes all the soreness out of your body. You don’t feel anything. You feel amazing the next day,” said Roman Derichsweiler, a Dallas Jesuit freshman.

“It just gives you an edge on all the other teams because you feel so rested and ready to go,” said older brother Phoenix Derichsweiler.

