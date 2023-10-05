Son of Buc-ee's co-founder accused of recording secret, sexual videos

The son of a Buc-ee's co-founder and SMU law school student is accused of recording secret videos, some in Dallas.

Mitchell Wasek faces 28 counts of invasive visual recordings.

According to an arrest affidavit, in May, a group of friends visiting Wasek at his family's home on Lake Travis, "Discovered that a charging port plugged into the wall of their assigned bathroom ... contained a hidden camera."

The person who found it told investigators he "works for the department of defense in cybersecurity."

The affidavit says the friends took the hidden camera, left the home, then found stored on it "dozens of videos of themselves and other people in bathrooms and bedrooms in various states of undress."

Some were at Wasek's apartment in The Village in Dallas. In those videos, one of the victims says she recognized herself and a friend because the images showed them changing into their Halloween costumes before a party last October.

It was reported to Dallas police who tell NBC 5, “Due to insufficient evidence in Dallas, the case was suspended and all gathered evidence was shared with Travis County."

Wasek, 28, was arrested Tuesday in Travis County.

We were unable to reach him, and his attorney hasn't responded to our request for comment.

The attorney told the Dallas Morning News he was reviewing the case and would provide a response in court filings in the coming weeks.

Wasek is out of jail on a $280,000 bond.

SMU says campus police are cooperating with investigators and say there is no evidence of illicit recordings or other violations related to the case on its campus.



The Austin-based NBC station KXAN was the first to report Wasek's arrest.