SomethingGood: Southwest Flight Attendant’s Random Act of Kindness for Graduating Teen

Erica Connolly said she just wanted to do something nice. That something nice has turned into a new friendship and motivation for us all to spread a little more kindness in this world.

In August, NBC 5 Today shared Connolly’s story. The Dallas-based Southwest Airlines flight attendant shared her story of doing something good for a teenager from Keller who was on her flight.

Garrison Christy, 17, has autism. His mom said Connolly was nothing but kind to them on the flight. During their encounter, Connolly found out Christy was from Keller just like her. Weeks after that initial meeting, she looked Garrison up. Knowing his love for flight, she gifted him some old aviation books from her dad.

The two recently met up again. Connolly, who is also a photographer, took Christy’s senior pictures. She made she added a surprise though. She brought her dad’s old flight suit for Christy to wear during his pictures!

“He was living his best Top Gun life for the pictures,” Connolly told us in an email after the photo shoot.

