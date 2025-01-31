‘Something Good' is cooking in Mesquite, connecting seniors with global cuisines

Something good is cooking in Mesquite, thanks to a new program that’s helping seniors connect with unique cuisines from around the world.

Alda is a sous chef at Cambridge Court Senior Living in Mesquite.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She just launched a new monthly class called “Cooking with Alda,” sharing delicious recipes from her home country of the Philippines.

From savory dishes like chicken adobo and sisig to sweet treats like Filipino flan, she’s helping seniors learn new dishes to stay sharp and learn new skills.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Alda, who has worked at Cambridge Court Senior Living for the past 11 years, began leading cooking demonstrations featuring recipes inspired by global cuisines. The recurring class happens on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

Colleagues say Alda is a beloved team member who makes all of the community’s homemade desserts and salads – and she regularly goes above and beyond for those in need.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring our residents and the community together through engaging activities,” said Carrie Bell, Executive Director of Cambridge Court. “We welcome everyone to join and connect with us through these experiences. We want to use this as a time to recognize the talents of those in our community and enjoy timeless comfort food.”

If you see someone doing something good, share it with us at isee@nbcdfw.com.