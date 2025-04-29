Nexus Family Recovery Center in Dallas expanding to help more women & children

A DFW nonprofit that helps women in recovery and their children is celebrating a huge milestone this week.

On Thursday, Nexus Family Recovery Center will host a grand opening of the new Doswell Medical Building, the first major project in its long-term plan to expand and modernize its campus.

The new facility is a 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility designed to provide a dignified, secure, and serene space for women and children seeking treatment for substance use disorders.

“This is a defining moment for Nexus and the families we serve," said Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Family Recovery Center. "This facility is more than just bricks and mortar. It’s a symbol of hope, healing, and a fresh start.

Since 1971, Nexus Family Recovery Center has been helping women, including pregnant women, and their children heal from substance use disorders. It is one of the few places in the state that allows women and their children to stay together during the treatment process, with housing, trauma support, daycare, and more wrap-around services.

The new building offers expanded admissions services that are open seven days a week for women in crisis – which is one of the key features Ormand says will make a huge difference in their work.

“This is so important because right now we admit clients Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, when a woman hits her moment of desperation and needs help and reaches out for help, sometimes 48 hours can be way too long to wait,” she said. “So we're really excited to expand the admissions process to seven days a week.”

The new building will also include private waiting areas, a medication dispensing station, 12 detoxification beds with an adjacent nursing station, tranquil counseling spaces, and upgraded medical facilities. It was designed by HKS, with Design Director Chad Porter leading the vision.

“Our goal is to create a space that embodies dignity, hope, and healing, offering a compassionate environment where every person can take their first step toward a brighter future,” said Porter.

The project is the first major accomplishment of Nexus’s ambitious “Recovery Rising” campaign — an $86 million capital initiative that will rebuild the campus in five phases over the next eight years. The campaign has already raised more than $10 million for Phase 1.

“Our investment reflects our shared commitment to compassionate care in a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring dignity and hope for those who entrust Nexus with their journey to healing,” said Beverly Fricke, Chairman and CEO of the Doswell Foundation.

The center’s leadership hopes the new building — and the full campus transformation to come — will allow Nexus to serve 5,500 individuals annually by 2031, doubling its current reach.

For more information about Nexus Family Recovery Center and its services, click here.