Woman running late to ‘Thomas the Train' event drove 102 mph with child: Police

The driver told Connecticut police that she was speeding because she was running late to a "Thomas the Train" event.

By LeAnne Gendreau

Thomas the Train
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for HIT Entertainment

A New York woman who was going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 95 North in Madison, Connecticut, with a 2-year-old in the car told police she was speeding because she was late for a “Thomas the Train” event, according to police.

State police said troopers were conducting motor vehicle enforcement on I-95 North in Madison on Sunday morning when they saw an SUV that was going more than 100 miles per hour just after 8:30 a.m.

They clocked the SUV at 102 miles per hour, pulled the vehicle over in the median and saw a 2-year-old in the back seat, according to state police.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Brooklyn, New York, told state police that she was speeding because she was running late to a "Thomas the Train" event in Essex, according to police.

State police arrested the driver and charged her with reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor and failure to stop on right side of road.

She was released on a $500 bond and is set to appear at Middletown Superior Court on May 16.

