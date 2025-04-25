Foster grandparents helping local students finish school year strong

It is National Volunteer Month, but there is a group of older adults working to make the school year better for students all year long.

More than 100 Dallas-area older adults are making a serious difference in the lives of children through a program called Foster Grandparents. The program is funded by AmeriCorps as part of AmeriCorps Seniors, but it’s made available to Dallas residents through local nonprofit The Senior Source.

The Senior Source pairs older adults ages 55+ as volunteers in classrooms around Dallas to help children who need a little extra assistance in school. Many of those students are in special needs programs and are under the age of five.

Each volunteer gives between 15 and 40 hours of national service inside the classroom every week, providing teachers and students with a reliable support system.

This program allows these senior volunteers to stay active and engaged with their community while also providing wisdom, support, and encouragement to our youngest generation.

Organizers of the program said that 100% of children who interact with a Foster Grandparent improve their academic performance in literacy or math.

95% of children served by Foster Grandparents showed improvement in at least three areas of social and emotional development.

Teachers in these classrooms say the volunteers are priceless and develop friendships with the volunteers in their class.

The Foster Grandparents report a decrease in loneliness and isolation, and an increased sense of purpose.

84% of Foster Grandparents report stable or improved health after just one year of service.

Each volunteer goes through an extensive background check and receives 20 hours of training prior to being assigned to a classroom. Currently, The Senior Source reports they are at full capacity for Foster Grandparent volunteers, which they say is a sign that the program is desperately needed by Dallas-area older adults.