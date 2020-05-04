Skeeter Nation Celebrates Class of 2020

There’s something good in the way school districts are rallying around the 2020 senior class shut out of traditional rites of passage in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yard signs with a picture of the senior or a message of congratulations are popular, but Mesquite High School in the Mesquite ISD took it a step further.

The school brought together all 400 members of the Class of 2020 last week in a parade of signs.

“We invited seniors to decorate their cards, wear their senior paraphernalia, and participate in a campus drive-thru as senior teachers showered them with Hershey Kisses, snacks, Skeeter water bottles, and other Mesquite High spirit gear,” writes assistant principal Lonna Jackson.

“It was a very emotional moment for our students, their parents, and our teachers! We plan to make this a new Skeeter tradition!”