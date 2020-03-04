Pictures by Young Photographers on Display at Dallas City Hall Exhibit

Put a kid outdoors, give 'em a camera and it adds up to something good.

That's what you'll now see at in the lobby at Dallas City Hall.

Twenty youth photographers from across the city now have their images on display in an exhibit called Outdoor Adventures: The Natural Wonders of A Child.

It opened Tuesday night, with kids and their parents as the special guests.

The kids who took the pictures are part of Dallas Park and Recreation Department's Outdoor Adventures Program, which provides non-traditional outdoor recreation opportunities to youth.

Those in in the nature photography classes learned composition techniques such as rule of thirds, contrast, diagonal lines, use of color, and framing.

The kids then grabbed cameras and headed outdoors to get the beautiful pictures of that are now on display.

The exhibit will stay up in the lobby at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., until Friday, March 13.