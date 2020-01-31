Burleson

North Texas Girl’s 8th Birthday Wish: Animal Shelter Donations

By Laura Harris

Jody Lynn Ford wanted one thing for her eighth birthday. She wanted to help the animals at the Burleson Animal Shelter.

Jody Lynn Ford wanted one thing for her eighth birthday. She wanted to help the animals at the Burleson Animal Shelter.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Jody Lynn Ford wanted one thing for her eighth birthday. She wanted to help the animals at the Burleson Animal Shelter.

“My daughter decided to request donations for the Burleson Animal Shelter instead of gifts,” Jennifer Upton Ford said. “Her friends and family were gracious, and she was able to bring the shelter a range of items including toys, Kong’s, blankets, treats, collars, peanut butter, bleach, dryer sheets, paper towels and even a $50 donation.”

Ford said her daughter hoped her donation would be two-fold.

Wake Up to Something Good

Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.

podcast 51 mins ago

Dallas OB-GYN Releases Podcast Promoting Wellness

San Antonio 20 hours ago

Texas Veteran is Rowing 3,000 Miles Across the Atlantic

“She has a lot of great things to bring the animals this week and I just wanted to share because it would be great if this inspired other kids to do something like this as well,” she said.

This article tagged under:

Burlesonanimal shelterdonations
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us