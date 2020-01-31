North Texas Girl’s 8th Birthday Wish: Animal Shelter Donations

Jody Lynn Ford wanted one thing for her eighth birthday. She wanted to help the animals at the Burleson Animal Shelter.

“My daughter decided to request donations for the Burleson Animal Shelter instead of gifts,” Jennifer Upton Ford said. “Her friends and family were gracious, and she was able to bring the shelter a range of items including toys, Kong’s, blankets, treats, collars, peanut butter, bleach, dryer sheets, paper towels and even a $50 donation.”

Ford said her daughter hoped her donation would be two-fold.

“She has a lot of great things to bring the animals this week and I just wanted to share because it would be great if this inspired other kids to do something like this as well,” she said.