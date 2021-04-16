North Texas Army Veteran Turns 99, Honored by Dallas Councilwoman

Cal D. McCowin is being celebrated in Dallas. The World War II Army veteran was born on April 4, 1922, and according to his family, he is one of the most selfless men they know.

“He has just done so much for his country, his family and this city,” his wife Bobbie said. “He never wants to talk about himself, so when they [City of Dallas] called and said they wanted to honor him, I told him he should accept.”

Mr. McCowin and his family celebrated his 99th birthday highlighted with a birthday announcement in his front yard and visit from Dallas City councilwoman Carolyn King.

“My grandfather has been a Dallas County resident for 65 years and has resided in Oak Cliff for 52 of them,” Vonda Ballard said. “He served in the United States Army during World War II from March 1943 until he was honorably discharged on February 4, 1946, and during his time he received four medals of honor. He received The Bronze Star Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, The American Campaign Medal, and The European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.”

His service to his community didn’t stop there. He worked as a certified plumber and mechanic and retired from Modular Ambulance Corporation in the 1980s. He is also an accomplished musician, playing the guitar and the piano at his church for 82 years.

Mr. McCowin is a proud father of 10. He has 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.