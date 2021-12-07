Local Photographers Hosts Free, Sensory-Friendly Santa Photoshoots

A Keller photography business wanted to make sure that children with special needs could meet Santa this year.

Nicole and Scott Endersby own Endersby Photography. A place where everyone is welcome.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This year, they welcomed kids for their Caring Santa event.

“It started back in 2016 and we have done it ever since. Last year, we had to do it virtually. Caring Santas are designed to be sensory-friendly to be able to meet Santa in a calm environment for individuals with disabilities,” Scott said.

This year, it was a family affair as their sons played Santa’s helpers with greeting everyone and giving out goodie bags during the event.

When we talked to the Endersbys back in 2019, they were detailing their Superheroes event. They would take pictures of kids with special needs dressed as their favorite superheroes.

"We have three children, two of which have autism. And it was important for us to make sure that these kids and their siblings feel like superheroes," said Nicole. "It’s a genuine gift from one special needs family to another."

The objective of the Caring Santa event was to host something where children with special needs could be in a sensory-friendly environment as they met Santa.