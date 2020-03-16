Local Man’s Cooking Videos Go Viral

Something good is cookin’ in the kitchen of a home in Richland Hills.

“It’s not really cooking. It’s just doing silly stuff but people seem to enjoy that,” Steve Austin said as he prepared to make another one of his cooking videos, which have been going viral. “I’m 81 years old. I don't have anything else to do,” Austin said with a chuckle.

He posts the videos made with his iPhone 11 on social media under the name Old Man Steve or OMSteve.

“My biggest thrill right now is TikTok,” Austin said of the site where he’s racked up more than 600,000 followers and more than a million likes.

He shows his followers how to make simple foods like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, pancakes or cooking frozen biscuits in the oven.

“It helps me pass the time. I enjoy doing it and I enjoy the interaction that I get from the people that watch it,” Austin said. “The interaction with the young people has really been nice. And them calling me Grandpa. I want you to be my grandpa. or, I wish I had a grandpa like you and that sort of thing,” he said.

National publications and talk shows have reached out to interview him.

“The 'Today' show has contacted me, wanted to do an interview with me. Kelly Clarkson show has contacted me,” Austin said as he rattled off all the offers.

He’s flattered by the attention but takes it all stride, knowing fame found on social media is limited.

“I feel this way about it, I’m just gonna go along for the ride and whatever happens, happens,” he said. “I’m sure it will eventually die down but right now, I’m having a great time, having a lot of fun.”