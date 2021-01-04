Local Health Care Heroes Give Hope in New Year

Medical professionals have been on the front lines of the pandemic, with many of them foregoing days off, working extra hours and doing everything they can to keep their patients alive.

They are doing it all with families of their own at home.

Texas Health Cleburne nurses took a little time to describe the impact COVID-19 has had on them personally and professionally while providing hope for us all that in this team effort, we can all make a difference.

“Although a smile is hidden behind my mask, at 6:30 a.m., I greet everyone with a positive attitude,” charge nurse Melissa Medina said. “I wipe down equipment at the nurses’ station and check supplies and resources for the day. By 8 a.m., I’m in a safety huddle in the ICU, and afterwards, I interact with my nursing team, complete physician rounding, along with other responsibilities."

"With a 6-month-old daughter at home, I take a lactation break every three hours, but I’m always accessible to my team," Medina said. "I discuss the safety briefing with my team, and the remainder of the day involves rounding, team huddles, attending a daily staff meeting and addressing concerns of patients and caregivers in my area. Before I know it, I’m updating the night charge nurse by 6:30 p.m. for a detailed and seamless shift change.”

From the long hours to the constant stress, she still finds time to remember what motivates her.

“My family and my faith. I know I’m blessed to live another day in this beautiful world, and that gets me through challenging times. I find comfort in knowing that God hears my prayers, especially in these trying times,” Medina said.

Her story similar to that of day shift nurse Chelsey Farris.

“As a child, I remember my mom saying, ‘and this too shall pass,’ especially when I was sick. I feel the same about the coronavirus. We’ll be in COVID-mode for a while, but it too will pass. As a nurse, I’m there for patients during the toughest and lonely times. Other than virtual phone calls with family and friends, I like to be that face-to-face interaction that my patients look forward to seeing. They might not remember my name, but maybe, patients remember how I made them feel,” Farris said. “We all need to make sure we’re physically and emotionally okay, and practice extra forgiveness when we become irritated. Healthcare worker or not, we’re all in this together.”