Hope Supply Company Opens First In-House Diaper Pantry in Dallas

Hope Supply Co., the largest children’s diaper bank in Texas and Dallas-based nonprofit committed to providing material support to homeless and at-risk children, celebrated the opening of its new in-house/direct service diaper pantry this month.

This pantry’s initial funding of $252,528 throughout the last three years was donated by The Crystal Charity Ball of Dallas County. Previous funding and this new donation from Crystal Charity Ball will support at least 10,000 children in North Texas.

The new building is located at 10480 Shady Trail, Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75220.

North Texas families looking for assistance through the diaper pantry services must meet the following qualifications:

Proof of need – SNAP/TANF or provide three paystubs

Proof of child – birth certificate or social security card

If these qualifications are met, individuals may call the Hope Supply Co. office to make an appointment (214-630-5765) and will also be directed to fill out an application on their website.

For more than 30 years, Hope Supply Co. has worked with more than 80 partner agencies such as women’s shelters, homeless shelters, religious organizations and more across North Texas to provide essential items for babies.

While Hope Supply Co. will continue its work with partner agencies, the nonprofit will also offer its own direct services to recipients in need. End-users include Child Protective Services, Irving ISD, Operation Community Care, and many others, as well as individuals and families in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Hope Supply Co. is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that has been serving homeless and at-risk children in the DFW metroplex and surrounding North Texas counties for 34 years. Providing children and their families with basics such as diapers and hygiene items gives them a chance to thrive and become productive members of our community.