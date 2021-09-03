Gunner the Runner: A Clear the Shelters Story

NBC 5’s Clear the Shelters campaign is in full swing hoping to find North Texas shelter animals their forever homes.

It’s always great to revisit families that have found their pets through the campaign. Families like John Arlinghaus and Carolina Ramirez and their fur-baby, Gunner.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“He’s a huge part of our lives and I can’t see a life without him now that we do have him,” Arlinghaus said.

In August 2019, the two went to Dallas Animal Services on a whim, not expecting to really find a dog.

“Famous last words, we’re not getting a dog today, but we will go and see,” Ramirez said.

Gunner is three-year-old Dachsador, that’s a mix between a dachshund and a Labrador. He was the last dog of his size in the heartworm positive area of the shelter. The couple didn’t let that stop them from seeing if he would be a great fit for their family.

“We showed up and we saw Gunner and we immediately fell in love. He was shy and reserved. He was hiding in the back of the crate and not interacting with anybody,” Arlinghaus said.

They did a little meet and greet, and the rest was history. The shelter took care of the heartworm medications and they were on their way.

Ramirez and Arlinhaus said they can tell, but his behavior, he is a mix of the two breeds.

“He loves going outside. He has friends in the neighborhood he even likes to play with and he loves chasing squirrels and he is such a runner,” Ramirez said.

The two said they have no regrets about one of the best decisions they have ever made. Especially during the pandemic, they said it’s been nice to have a furry friend to call their own.

“He [Gunner] really rescued us too. We just love having him around,” Arlinghaus said.

To follow Gunner's adventures, check out the Instagram page is humans set up.