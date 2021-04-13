Grapevine Girl Nominated for Prestigious International Children's Peace Prize

This week marks three years since a 7-year-old girl in Grapevine started a huge mission to do something good for the world.

Now, Paisley Elliott is celebrating some more good news.

Her family just found out that she was nominated for the International Children’s Peace Prize, which is known as the equivalent to the Nobel Peace Prize, but for kids.

"It's a huge deal,” Paisley told NBC 5 with a smile.

But it's just another year in the life of this superhero in the making.

When she was just 4 years old, Paisley learned about refugees in school and was so moved by the struggles other children around the world faced.

She was so moved that she decided she would give away all of her stuffed animals to kids in Syria. She took it a step further and turned to her community to collect hundreds more.

“When I was at home, I had all of the stuffed animals to help keep me safe, and feel safe and warm,” she said. “Those kids might not have a stuffed animal or something like that so I thought I would just make them feel safer.”

After that, her nonprofit Paisley's Pals was born and her mission took off from there.

"I’ve done projects in Greece, Mexico and Nicaragua,” Paisley said.

Through fundraisers and partnerships with other nonprofits, she's brought hundreds of pounds of first aid and supplies to countless families overseas. She helped raise money to build a school for refugee children at the Moria Refugee Camp in Lesvos, Greece.

NBC 5 first reported on her efforts back in 2019.

Her journey has even taken her to the United Nations in Switzerland, meetings with UNICEF and an opportunity to speak at the UN Youth Assembly in New York last year.

She was the youngest person in the room.

"Everyone deserves a voice, no matter how small they are,” Paisley said.

She's written countless letters to international leaders about helping refugees and even got a letter back from New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Adern. Recently, Paisley camped in her front yard for several weeks in protest to raise awareness for refugees coming through the Mexico border.

In February, she also presented a poem she wrote during a virtual forum of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Paisley's parents said she does all of this incredible work on her own -- they're just along for the ride to help and support her.

“It’s such an interesting thing to have a child who is so dedicated at such a young age,” said Jones.

Clearly, Paisley has the resume to earn the peace prize but her mom said she’s not even old enough to technically receive it.

“She’s actually not even old enough to be nominated for it,” she said. “The foundation that nominated her has also sent over two letters asking for them to either make an exception or to lower the requirement of the minimum age because of her large resume and large amount of humanitarian work she’s already done."

Still, her neighborhood is planning a drive-by parade for Paisley on Tuesday evening to honor her achievements.

Paisley's work is far from finished. Her next big project the Shine Box, which aims to bring STEAM-focused mobile classrooms to refugee camps.

“Don’t be quiet. Use your voice to stand up for the world because you can make the world a better place,” she said.

Paisley's 8th birthday is also this Friday. She plans to celebrate by writing 88 letters to lawmakers calling for change.

Click here to learn more about Paisley's Pals.