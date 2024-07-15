Free summer camps provided through Big Thought and Dallas ISD

This is the 10th year Dallas City of Learning and nonprofit Big Thought have teamed up with Dallas ISD to offer an award-winning summer learning program, Summer Breeze. The program is free for Dallas ISD students at five locations across the area.

“This DCOL citywide initiative ensures that students have access to a high-quality summer learning program designed to prevent summer learning loss,” spokeswoman Sandy Diaz Haily said. “The program integrates academics with a social-emotional curriculum, providing students the opportunity to learn outside a traditional classroom, with activities focused on STEM, arts, and life skills. This provides students a unique opportunity to explore creative, hands-on experiences, sparking their interests, feeding their curiosity, and crafting a space where they can engage in innovative activities that inspire lifelong career paths. “

Camps are up and running Mondays – Thursdays July 8- July 25 from 8:00 - 3:00pm

Camp registration will continue through 7/19.

LOCATIONS

C.A. Tatum Jr. Elementary School

3002 N. St. Augustine Rd, Dallas 75227

Winnetka Elementary

1151 S. Edgefield Ave. Dallas, 75208

F.P. Caillet Elementary School

3033 Merrell Rd. Dallas, TX 75229

Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School

7000 Holly Hill Dr. Dallas, 75231

Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary School

3214 N. Winnetka Ave. Dallas 75212