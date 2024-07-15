something good

Free summer camps provided through Big Thought and Dallas ISD

By Laura Harris

This is the 10th year Dallas City of Learning and nonprofit Big Thought have teamed up with Dallas ISD to offer an award-winning summer learning program, Summer Breeze. The program is free for Dallas ISD students at five locations across the area.

“This DCOL citywide initiative ensures that students have access to a high-quality summer learning program designed to prevent summer learning loss,” spokeswoman Sandy Diaz Haily said. “The program integrates academics with a social-emotional curriculum, providing students the opportunity to learn outside a traditional classroom, with activities focused on STEM, arts, and life skills. This provides students a unique opportunity to explore creative, hands-on experiences, sparking their interests, feeding their curiosity, and crafting a space where they can engage in innovative activities that inspire lifelong career paths. “

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Camps are up and running Mondays – Thursdays  July 8- July 25 from 8:00 - 3:00pm

Camp registration will continue through 7/19.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

LOCATIONS

C.A. Tatum Jr. Elementary School
3002 N. St. Augustine Rd, Dallas 75227

Winnetka Elementary
1151 S. Edgefield Ave. Dallas, 75208

Wake Up to Something Good

Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.

something good Jul 9

Fort Worth nonprofit brings something good to Como community and beyond

Aledo Jul 8

Aledo students and volunteers help families who lost homes in tornado rebuild

F.P. Caillet Elementary School
3033 Merrell Rd. Dallas, TX 75229

Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School
7000 Holly Hill Dr. Dallas, 75231

Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary School
3214 N. Winnetka Ave. Dallas 75212

This article tagged under:

something good
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us