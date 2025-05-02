CONTENT WARNING: The following story includes details regarding an alleged sexual assault.

There are disturbing new details in the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at the hands of multiple men in Mesquite.

Police have arrested four people so far and are looking for two others, along with potential victims, tied to a two-story brick house in Mesquite.

The alleged assault happened on Monday, April 21. According to arrest warrants, police met the juvenile girl at Children's Medical Center in Dallas that same evening. The victim told police that while shopping with a friend in Balch Springs that afternoon, she met "Caleb," who appeared to be about 19.

The teen said Caleb approached them in the parking lot for "parking weird." She told police that approximately five other men were in Caleb’s red or maroon van or SUV.

She told police she and Caleb exchanged "Instagram handles" and she showed the officer her Instagram conversation where, according to the documents, she and Caleb agreed to meet later in the day to smoke weed and have oral and vaginal sex.

That night, the teen told police she arrived at 2409 Bent Brook Drive, Caleb's address. She went inside, passed a middle-aged woman folding clothes, and followed Caleb upstairs into his bedroom.

"At this time, Caleb pulled out a gun she described as a small black Glock and pointed it at her head," police said in the affidavit. The suspect told her she was to perform sex acts on him and anyone else he wanted.

The female recounted being assaulted at gunpoint by multiple men of varying ages. The girl said the incident lasted more than two hours during which she was given alcohol and weed while being raped.

She described the suspects with nicknames such as ‘the uncle,’ ‘the son,’ and two others.

It wasn’t until she became sick and vomited that she was left alone in the room and was able to dress, she said. When she walked downstairs, she told one of the individuals she wasn’t feeling well and needed to go home. He reportedly then allowed her to leave, according to the warrant.

A friend picked her up and took her to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where a rape-kit exam was performed, according to police.

According to the documents obtained by NBC 5, the victim and a friend identified the suspects in lineups, and detectives pulled evidence from social media accounts.

Mesquite police arrested 34-year-old Larome Fisher, 19-year-old Charles Turner, 21-year-old Eric King and 19-year-old Cortez Bickham. All four men are charged with felony aggravated sexual assault and are being held on $250,000 bond each. It's unclear if they have obtained attorneys to speak on their behalf. Mesquite police confirmed they are searching for two more suspects.

It is unclear if "Caleb" is among the suspects arrested and identified or if he is one of two suspects not yet in custody.

The police department’s spokesman declined to speak on camera about the case.

A Mesquite detective assigned to the case later discovered that there had been multiple reports made regarding sex offenses at the home, according to the affidavit.

It is difficult for some residents in the 2400 block of Bent Brook Drive to think such a heinous crime could happen in their working-class neighborhood. Kristi Lucas told NBC 5 she was shocked to see police swarm the neighborhood with an armored vehicle and a drone.

“I’ve just never seen anything like that. I promise you,” she said after learning about the allegations. “That’s weird!”

The department, believing there could be other victims who were attacked at the home, released the following information: The Mesquite Police Department urges anyone who believes they may have been victimized, or who may have experienced or witnessed any assault involving any of these individuals, to come forward. Your information could be vital to ensuring justice for all those affected. You can contact us at specialcrimes@cityofmesquite.com or call 972-216-6701.

The Mesquite Police Department would like to remind any potential survivors of any sexual assault that there are resources to help them. Survivors are urged to contact the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center at their 24-hour hotline at 972-641-7273 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or online at rainn.org.

NBC 5 spoke with Amy Jones, CEO of the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center who urged anyone impacted by this or any other crime to contact them.

“It's never too late to come forward and get the support and the help that you deserve,” said Jones.

The Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center is working with police, urging others to come forward and for the public not to victim blame.

“We always tell folks consent is an ongoing process,” said Jones. “Just because you consent to a date doesn't mean you consent to sex. Just because you consent to making out doesn't mean you consent to more than that. It's an ongoing process, and so if somebody ever violated a boundary that you set forth, we're here to support you in that, and that was absolutely not OK, and you were not responsible for that. They are.”

The crisis center urges anyone in the same or similar situation to reach out.

“No matter what happened to you, it is not your fault. Please call us,” said Jones. “We'll continue to tell you that and support you every step of the way.”

While the investigation continues, Lucas said this situation is a reminder: You never know who is living next door.

“You really never know, so that just tells me I have more prayer to do for our neighborhood and our neighbors and just everybody,” said Lucas. “For the young lady’s family and any other victims that were possibly involved in this, my heart goes out to them too.”