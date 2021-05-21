Free Kids Football Camp Hosted by Cowboys OT Ty Nsekhe

Ty Nsekhe, offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, knows the value of sport in a child’s life.

“It brings me joy to see the smiles on these kids’ faces,” Nsekhe said. “They are like star-struck when they see me and my fellow NFL athletes. It’s amazing. Once upon a time, I used to be that kid. So just to reflect and see that on their face, that brings a light to my heart."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He will be hosting his free football camp for kids for the fourth year on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James Bowie High School in Arlington, which is Nsekhe's alma mater.

"People charge for these kinds of events, but I do it for free because I want to give back. Why would I charge for something that I want to give back to the community," Nsekhe said.

The camp, for boys and girls ages 6 to 18, is not just a way for Nsekhe to give back, but he said it’s also a way for him to teach the kids real-life lessons.

“We have the Arlington Police Department come out and speak and get them introduced with how police interact with the community. I think that’s so important right now with all of the things that we are hearing about law enforcement in the community,” Nsekhe said.

The free camp is just one of the 10-year NFL veteran’s many contributions to the community through his Ty Nsekhe Foundation. Through the years, he said they have provided free book bags and supplies for back to school, Christmas giveaways for families in need and scholarships for deserving high school graduates headed to college.

The Arlington native graduated from James Bowie High School and played college football at Texas State. He established the foundation in 2017 to empower and enhance the lives of youth through mentorship, scholarships and programs designed to inspire and motivate young people to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their academic, athletic and career goals.

Registration deadline for the free football camp is Wednesday, June 16, or until the camp is full.