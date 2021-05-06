Fort Worth Teachers Sees Her Impact on Student, 43 Years Later

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and we honor a long-time Fort Worth ISD educator who has left a lasting impact on generations. After 43 years, a former student wanted her fifth-grade teacher to know just how special she is and how much of an impact she had on her life.

“The impact that you have had on our lives, we just wanted to share that with you, and let you know, because I know sometimes being a teacher can be a thankless job, and so we needed to let you know, that it was not,” said Shawn Silvan Bush. “Even at times, when you gave me an ‘N’ in citizenship.”

“You deserved it,” laughed Belvia Thomas, a retired Fort Worth ISD elementary school teacher.

“I did. But I appreciate you. It led me to teach school, but for only one year” said Bush.

Bush flew in from San Antonio for the special moment.

Thomas taught for 34 years before retiring. She taught third and fifth grades at Harlean Beal Elementary, formally Forest Hill Elementary.

Bush was alongside fifth-grade classmates Sonia Blake and Tammie Simmons for the reunion. She said this was something good she’s been wanting to do for years, and she didn’t want to wait any longer to give her beloved teacher her flowers, while she’s still here to receive them.

By the way, Thomas thought she was going to a Mother’s Day event with her daughter Saturday when she was surprised by her former students.