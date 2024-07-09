Fort Worth nonprofit brings something good to Como community and beyond

A longtime Lake Como resident in Fort Worth is working overtime this summer to continue her mission of doing something good for her community.

Edna Jackson is the small but mighty force behind Edna's Creative Learning Center, a nonprofit she founded that supports youth living in poverty.

From toys, food, and clothing donations to school tutoring -- Ms. Edna tackles it all.

"It was a passion through my life journey. I was always a dreamer,” she told NBC 5.

Some of the children she serves come from single parent households. Others have lost a parent to crime or incarceration.

"If resources and programs are not accessible to children in disadvantaged communities or impoverished communities, they won't be able to dream. It's like having no hope,” she said.

Jackson especially finds joy in her ‘Inner Princess’ program, which helps young girls from struggling families to build confidence.

Another program she created brings Lego building blocks to kids whose families could never afford them.

"I found that there were many children who had never played with Legos. Legos become a form of therapy. Legos can go into engineering," Jackson said.

She's helped hundreds of youth since starting her program eight years ago. Her work has even brought her to places like Flint, Michigan, Tuskegee, Alabama and parts of Mississippi.

"I just wanted to empower youth and I want to help children that were in more disadvantaged communities. And I wanted them to have the opportunity that was given to me in the Fort Worth area as I grew up," she said. "I grew up in a situation, but because of different programs, it empowered me to be the woman I am."

Right now, Jackson is gearing up for another big mission this summer.

She needs volunteers to help her with local back-to-school efforts. She’s also in dire need of a box truck to help store donations and transport clothing and supplies to communities in Mississippi and Alabama.

If you would like to volunteer or help, you can visit the nonprofit website, contact freedomlearning44@gmail.com or call 817-770-2613.