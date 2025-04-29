The formal dining room at the Sanouvong house in Southlake doesn't see a lot of sit-down dinners these days. That's because the dining room table is serving another purpose.

"This is our lab, basically, where we design everything," Vince Sanouvong said. "We just made it into the Carroll Rocket Engineering Lab, is what I like to call it."

Sanouvong, along with his fellow Carroll Senior High School classmates Abhijay Nalajala, Sreethan Karna, and Ayur Madupur, are preparing for the American Rocketry Challenge, the largest student rocket competition.

Of 1,000 entrants, their team is among the 100 to make it to the finals, and the only team from DFW to make it.

"From the beginning of this year to the end, we've seen so much progress in this room," Nalajala said. "It's like all our hard work has really shown off."

The team of 4 is part of the Carroll Aerospace Club, which was started by Sanouvong last year.

"All I know is I had a passion for it," Sanouvong said. "I loved aerospace. I loved everything about it; from planes, to rockets, to everything else!"

"I mean, from the second they explode off the ground to their climax, it's so fascinating," Nalajala said. "I mean, you never look at a rocket and go, 'Oh that's boring!'"

That passion has kept the team together, pushing through trial and error to make their rockets more precise.

For the competition, they'll have to send rockets to specific heights, return them to the ground in a specific amount of time, all while keeping the egg cargo inside the rocket intact.

"Any change in the material, it can definitely affect how the rocket will fly," Sanouvong said. "For me, it's always been the mystery of what's out there, like just what's beyond Earth that's kinda pushing me to explore planetary science and push for making an impact in the aerospace world."

The team regularly tests their rockets at a nearby park, then goes back to the lab/dining room to refine and tweak and get ready for the American Rocketry Challenge.

"What if we won?" Nalajala asked. "That would be so special!"

The American Rocketry Challenge is on May 17.

The Carroll Rocketeers will compete for a share of $100,000 in prize money and a chance to represent the United States in the International Rocketry Challenge in Paris.