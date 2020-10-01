Dallas ISD Makes History With First Black Man To Be Named Texas Teacher of the Year

Dallas ISD’s Eric Hale is the 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year.

The announcement for the David G. Burnet Elementary School teacher was made on Sept. 30 during the virtual Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards Convention.

Watch as Burnet Elementary educator Eric Hale makes history as the first Black male to win Texas Teacher of the Year.



Details: https://t.co/CJqCs6EpuL pic.twitter.com/kZBtwjbKbW — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 1, 2020

Hale was one of six finalists and makes history as the first Black man to win Texas Teacher of the Year. They were interviewed by a panel of judges in mid-September.

NBC 5 has done several stories on Hale's continued success when it comes to transforming his classroom into a fun, experience for his students.

The Texas Teacher of the Year program has honored teachers going above and beyond in their classrooms since 1969.

Hale was also honored in February by the Kelly Clarkson Show for his continued excellence in the classroom.

He will now represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program that will happen in the spring.