Dallas Couple Gets All-Expenses Paid Grand Wedding

It's been a dream for this Dallas couple.

Jewel Odeyemi, the founder of Touch of Jewel Events and Designs is celebrating this couple, rolling out the red carpet in grand style.

Ashley and Enrique were the winners of this giveaway because of their touching story. Both were college sweethearts who planned to have that perfect wedding with the intention of flying their families in from the Bahamas.

COVID put a dent in those plans once Ashley, a former flight attendant, got sick from another illness and lost her job. They were one of several couples who applied for the free wedding giveaway via social media, and they have recently announced the winners.

“We’re just so blessed and honored along with my vendor teams to be able to give back to this beautiful couple and give them the wedding that they’ve been waiting for and looking out for. All expenses paid with our vending partners,” said Jewel Odeyemi, founder of Touch of Jewel Events and Designs.

Everything from the wedding gown and tux, to the venue, is paid for. The Westin Dallas Downtown will host the full ceremony and reception. The couple was also gifted a two-night honeymoon stay at the hotel.

Ashley and Enrique will tie the knot this Saturday.