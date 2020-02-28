Dallas-Based Celebrity Stylist Collaborating With New, North Texas Designer in Fashion Show

J. Bolin has styled the likes of fashion mogul Tyra Banks, Actor Morris Chestnut, R&B singer Michelle Williams and NBA star Dwight Howard.

Hard to believe he started his business 15 years ago in his Mississippi basement.

“I had to learn how to do it all organically. Trends are cool and trends are fun, but I really don’t care about that. I care about the person. I really want to see the individual shine,” J. Bolin said.

That’s what happened when Kim Olusanya became one of his clients about four years ago.

“I never imagined that I would be able to dress other women,” Olusanya said. “That’s something that’s a gift that God gave me later.”

The dream is now a reality as Olusanya is taking her fashion game to the runway with her first clothing line, The Debut, in collaboration with Bolin.

Her clothing line somewhat built out of necessity.

“I had to get a larger size and then get it tailored in the hips and waist to make it fit for my body and so this collection is definitely for women of all sizes, but curvy as well,” Olusanya said.

The businesswoman, influencer, supermom says she hopes with the J.Bolin name and her one of a kind functional wear, the two have sewn together a perfect fit.

Innovation the self-proclaimed small town country boy is not only embracing, but celebrating.

“I just feel like when you follow trends, you look like everybody else. And who wants to look like everybody else?” Bolin said.

Tickets to Friday night’s fashion show at Sixty Five Hundred, to introduce the new line, are still available starting at $75. Pieces from the line will be available for pre-order online on March 3.