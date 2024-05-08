With Mother's Day quickly approaching, we're all wishing and hoping for something good for moms and all the women who "mother" us.

A North Texas man asked us to help him thank two VIPs in his life.

Clint Reese lives in Parker County. His mom Angie lives in East Texas. A few weeks ago, he invited her to go with him on a work trip. Clint calls it, "Mr. Reese goes to Washington - and takes his mom."

Clint was there to provide an 8-hour Intergenerational Workplace training at The Pentagon in D.C. for an audience of 300 including all branches of the military, civilians, and Pentagon staff. He wanted his mom to be there for a full-circle moment.

Clint wrote, "When I started my training business, I worked part-time night shifts at Starbucks in Hudson Oaks to provide insurance benefits for my family. Grinding to get my business off the ground and working nights was TOUGH, but I did it. Speaking for groups of people was not the business to be in during COVID-19, but I worked hard learning new skills and strategies, and persevered.

That perseverance and toughness isn’t something I always used necessarily, but it’s something I always had, because it was given to me through nature, nurture, and genetically via my mom, Angie.

When I was a kid, my mom took me to a Toastmasters meeting to curb my shy nature and develop pride and public speaking abilities. If you’ve met me in person, you may not think so, but I’m still very shy, I just know how to “flip the switch” when I need to. That switch was one of many gifts my mom gave to me, and it has served me well."

Clint also gives credit to his mother-in-law.

"Linda Brown is a college professor and Professional Development Trainer. She encouraged me, mentored me, helped me develop my training sessions and topics, and has been so supportive of me through the years. She's a very special lady," he wrote in his email to NBC5.

Clint wanted to celebrate both these women and his mom's health.

When they got back from D.C., his mom had a second surgery to treat thyroid cancer that had been diagnosed in December 2023. Doctors have now declared her cancer-free.

"As we get older and the relentlessly hurried pace of life sets in, finding time to spend with family that isn’t down the hall is a challenge, especially when there’s 100+ miles between you (mom lives in East Texas), but those moments are precious. This event in DC was an opportunity to create a truly special memory," Clint wrote. "Hectic happens, busy happens, life happens, and time seems to pass more and more quickly each day. Make time to make memories with those you love. You’ll never ever EVER regret it."