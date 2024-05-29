At 1:30 p.m. Dallas officials will hold a virtual update on the response to the storm. The press conference will be attended by Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, City of Dallas Interim City Manager, Travis Houston, Office of Emergency Management Director with representatives from Oncor, Dallas Fire-Rescue, and the city's departments of sanitation, public works and transportation. Live video will appear in the screen above.

Wednesday morning, power outages continued across Dallas since Tuesday morning’s destructive storms pounded the city.

The hum of chainsaws could be heard in the Bachman Lake area near Dallas Love Field. The Yater family still had a large tree on their home as they dealt with the power outage in the heat. Now, there is a race to get the damage done to homes covered with tarps before more rain arrives.

“We were in a hurry to get this done,” Linda Yater said as crews worked on her home. “We didn’t want to leave with the tree on the roof. Hopefully, there’s not a whole lot of damage. I didn’t see any leakage inside and hopefully, it’s not terrible and the weather event coming won’t make it any worse.”

The City of Dallas’ Office of Emergency Management opened a number of “respite centers” for people without power. A list can be found HERE.

