Crowley ISD awards a dozen diplomas during winter ceremony

The Crowley ISD is celebrating something good times 12!

After putting in the hard work, 12 seniors were awarded their high school diplomas during the winter commencement ceremony last week.

Six were from Crowley High School: Janiah Benboe, Ja'Nae' Carbonell, Jordan James, Chase Price, Seth Price, and Ke'Ombre Wheeler.

The other six from North Crowley High School: Celeste Alarcon, R'Ziya Davis, Anderson Hardemon, Dylan Harris, Ricky Mahon, Amarion Robinson

Some students had enough credits to graduate early, and they're now off to their next big thing whether it's college or career.

Others finished up just a bit behind schedule and needed to take some makeup classes to get the credits for graduation. They're now ready for their next chapter, too.

The district added a winter commencement ceremony a few years ago. So, students now get high school diplomas in the winter, the summer, or at the traditional time in May.

The goal is to celebrate the accomplishments of Crowley ISD seniors throughout the year.