Comerica Bank celebrating a decade of making prom dreams come true

Comerica Bank is celebrating its 10th year hosting its North Texas Prom Dress drive.

Seven participating bank centers will accept new or gently used prom dresses to donate to local teens served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, Dallas CASA, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom.

Two of those locations are new this year in hopes of meeting their lofty goal this year.

“For nearly a decade, we have partnered with our colleagues, customers, and the community to send thousands of teens to the prom, including more than 200 students last year,” Beatrice Kelly, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Director of Community Development Banking said. “As the chair of the Comerica North Texas Women’s Forum, being a force for good while empowering young women in our community is at the core of our mission. We hope to serve a record number of teens through this year’s drive in honor of our 10th anniversary.”

To meet its goal of helping more teens attend prom, Comerica has added two new locations in 2025: its Mockingbird-Abrams Banking Center in the East Dallas area and its Preston John Hickman Banking Center in Frisco. Project Beauty also has joined forces with the bank as an official drive partner and will collect dresses and donate beauty swag bags as well as provide a complimentary prom night makeover (full hair and makeup) to one lucky teen from each benefitting agency (three to be selected in total).

Individuals and businesses can drop off new or gently used, cleaned formal dresses (including plus sizes, 20 and up) and accessories (shoes, purses, and jewelry) at the following North Texas-area Comerica banking centers:

Chapel Hill-Tollway: 2560 Dallas Parkway; Plano

2560 Dallas Parkway; Plano Forest-Inwood: 5200 Forest Lane; Dallas

5200 Forest Lane; Dallas Lovers Lane-Devonshire: 5647 W. Lovers Lane; Dallas

5647 W. Lovers Lane; Dallas Mockingbird-Abrams: 6260 E. Mockingbird; Dallas

6260 E. Mockingbird; Dallas NorthPark: 8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas

8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas Parker-Premier: 3310 Premier Drive; Plano

3310 Premier Drive; Plano Preston John Hickman: 4111 Preston Road; Frisco

Since 2015, Comerica has donated close to 6,600 dresses, including 380 in 2024, to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County and Greater Dallas.

The drive starts on Saturday, February 1 at the Mockingbird-Abrams, NorthPark, and Parker-Premier banking centers, which are open from 9 a.m. to noon, while the other locations will start accepting dresses on Monday, Feb. 3.