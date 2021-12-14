Boy's Wish to Not Spend Christmas at Hospital Comes True

A young boy from Allen had just one Christmas wish this year – to not spend it at the hospital for his cancer treatment.

This week, 10-year-old Isacc Young has something good to celebrate.

His wish came true.

“It was hard the first few times because we were in the hospital and usually I wasn’t feeling good,” said Young. “But I’m happy that we’re going to be done before Christmas so I’ll be feeling good and I’ll have more energy to play with my toys.”

Young was diagnosed with leukemia at 2 years old. After treatment, he relapsed when he was 8 years old.

For the last few years, he's spent several holidays and birthdays at Children's Health in Plano for his radiation and chemo treatments. Thanksgivings were spent watching his favorite Cowboys play while eating pie in his hospital bed. Santa and carolers brought the joy on Christmas.

But Young hasn’t been alone.

His Child Life specialists helped make the experience as comfortable as possible, helping him with homework and keeping him company during chemotherapy treatments. His care team even surprised him with balloons, cake and Cowboys swag after the adoptions of Young and his brother were finalized with his parents, Karen and Brett Young.

This year, his ultimate wish to finally spend the holidays at home has come true. His last cancer treatment is Dec. 22, just in time to ring that bell before Christmas day.

“It’s a blessing and it’s an answer to many, many years of prayer that we’re reaching an end to this,” said his mom, Karen Young. “And that we get to be together and done in time for the holidays."

Children’s Health is working to make the holidays special for other children who are spending their holidays at one of the three Children’s Health locations.

The hospital has created an Amazon Wish List set up for patients where you can purchase gifts. People can choose items like stuffed animals, drum sets, video games, coloring books, board games, LEGO, dolls and more.

Throughout the year, the Children’s Health Child Life team receives calls and emails about people wanting to donate, but donations increase from September through December. The team regularly meets donors at the front of the hospital with their big red carts to collect donations.

