Arlington Police Do Something Good for Homeless

Police have several jobs when their own the job. Serving and protecting means a lot of different things once they get out into the community, and that is clear when it comes to the East Foot Patrol Unit of the Arlington Police Department.

These officers concentrate on the east side of town. This group of patrol officers spends a great deal of their time outside of a patrol vehicle on foot or bike.

Every month, they work to complete one service project on their beat to do something good for someone in need in the community. Tasks like fixing broken fences, helped seniors with yardwork, even doing park cleanup. They call it their “Mission of the Month.”

Policing is not just about enforcement and arresting bad guys. It’s about serving and helping our community in any way we can.



This morning, officers from our East District partnered with several local organizations to host a special brunch for



Recently, the mission of the month took them to people in the homeless population in Arlington.

They got with several local organizations that work with the homeless and together, they came up with an idea of a We Care A Brunch.

It was an open invitation for the homeless to come to Meadowbrook Park, where they would cook and serve them brunch and provide them with supplies like clothes, shoes and sleeping bags. They even offered haircuts and got many of them connected with housing assistance resources.

The department is hoping to hold the “We Care a Brunch” event once a quarter.